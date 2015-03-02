MADRID, March 2 New car sales rose 26.1 pct year-on-year in Spain in February, the 18th consecutive month of growth, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Monday.

The February figure compared to a 27.5 percent rise in January, helped by an ongoing government subsidy programme. Some 86,717 vehicles were sold in the month while sales rose to 154,836 cars over the first two months of the year, Anfac said.

The government announced on Friday that it was extending the Plan PIVE scheme that offers price cuts on new low-emission vehicles for the seventh time. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)