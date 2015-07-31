UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, July 31 Spanish new car sales rose around 26 to 27 percent year-on-year in July, a sector source said on Friday, which would mark the 23rd straight month of growth and after a 23.5 percent annual rise registered in June.
The car manufacturers' association Anfac is due to report the official figures on Monday. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.