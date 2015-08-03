MADRID Aug 3 Spanish new car sales rose 23.5 percent year-on-year in July, vehicle manufacturers' association Anfac said on Monday, marking 23 straight months of growth and after an identical annual rise registered in June.

Some 102,922 new cars were registered in July, up from 83,365 a year earlier. Car sales were up 22.3 percent January to July from the same period last year, Anfac said.

A Spanish government-backed subsidy scheme to boost new vehicle acquisitions has helped spur purchases over the last two years and was renewed for the seventh time in May with an injection of 225 million euros ($247 million). ($1 = 0.9115 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah Morris)