FRANKFURT, July 23 Venture capital-backed firms globally raised a record $32.5 billion in the second quarter, up 19 percent from the first three months of 2015, but this eye-watering figure disguises a disquieting fixation on mega-deals at the expense of start-ups.

The quarter saw 61 mega-rounds, defined as investments of $100 million or more, taking in more than $16 billion - half of all venture funding - as wavering confidence in public markets fed the rise of private IPOs, a report out on Thursday said.

The Global Venture Capital Activity Report published by KPMG and global venture capital tracker CB Insights said the volume of deals declined globally for the third straight quarter to 1,819, down 5 percent from a peak in last year's third quarter.

Low interest rates are driving more corporate investors, hedge funds, mutual funds and sovereign wealth authorities to seek greater rates of return from late-stage private firms instead of taking chances in public markets, the study showed. (Editing by William Hardy)