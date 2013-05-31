May 31 Euro zone unemployment figures will
emphasize just how far the currency bloc is from recovery while
inflation data due at the same time could push the European
Central Bank closer to new action. If price pressures drop
further below the target of close to but below two percent we're
moving into territory where the ECB has a clear mandate to act,
although the consensus forecast is for the rate to push up to
1.4 percent, from 1.2 in April.
Market attention is focused on the ECB cutting its deposit
rate - the rate banks get for parking funds at the ECB - into
negative territory to try and get them to lend. But will that do
much?
Despite being in a world awash with central bank money, the
fact safe haven bond markets such as Bunds and U.S. Treasuries
haven't sold off much - and are now starting to climb after Ben
Bernanke's hint that the Federal Reserve could soon start
slowing its money-printing programme -- denotes ongoing
nervousness among banks and investors. Data this week showed
bank loans to the euro zone's private sector contracted for the
12th month in a row in April.
Despite the (now waning?) European market euphoria - started
by the ECB's pledge to do whatever it takes to save the euro and
given a further shot in the arm by Japan's dash for growth - the
economic numbers look grim. Euro zone unemployment is forecast
to edge up to 12.2 percent of the workforce.
Last night, official data showed French unemployment hit a
new record. Consumer spending, just out, dropped 0.3 percent in
April.
Germany is in better shape but even it will barely eke out
any growth this year. Retail sales posted a 0.4 percent fall in
April. Britain, however, could just be starting to turn a
corner. It skirted a return to recession in the first quarter
and the Bank of England has signalled modestly better times
ahead. The UK GfK consumer confidence hit a six-month high in
May, while the British Chambers of Commerce revised up its
growth forecasts for the first time since the financial crisis.
French President Francois Hollande takes to the television
airwaves this afternoon, a day after he met Germany's Angela
Merkel, a meeting which laid bare Berlin's alarm at the sluggish
pace of French reform and the Elysee's irritation at Brussels
telling it what to do - not on the face of it a recipe for
smooth progress.
Hollande pledged to meet his target of balancing the
structural budget in 2017 but said it was up to him, not the
Commission, how to get there. Merkel said the two extra years
Paris has been given to meet its debt-cutting target had to go
"hand in hand" with structural change. In France's case, that
means relaxing labour laws and overhauling the pensions system
first and foremost. Back in Berlin, some of Merkel's acolytes
were much more blunt about perceived French shortcomings.
Where the two leaders did agree was on the need for a
full-time president of the euro zone finance ministers' forum
and more frequent summits to coordinate economic policy, as well
as the need to shell out 6 billion euros in EU funds to fight
youth unemployment. That will feed into next month's EU summit.
The thrust for greater integration is alive and well but not
necessarily in crucial areas such as banking union of which
there was barely a mention.
Italy was taken off the EU's debt warning list this week but
will need more slack than that if tax cuts being argued over
within a fractious coalition government are to be delivered. EU
Council President Herman Van Rompuy meets President Giorgio
Napolitano and Prime Minister Enrico Letta in Rome later. The
Commission forecasts Italy's budget deficit at 2.9 percent of
GDP this year, just a fraction below the 3 percent ceiling,
offering no room for manoeuvre unless rules are changed to allow
Rome to exclude some new spending from its deficit calculations.
Greek sentiment appears to be picking up but the bald
numbers suggest it is unlikely to get back on its feet without a
further debt writedown at some point, which this time will mean
a hit for fellow euro zone governments (i.e. taxpayers). Dutch
Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the meetings of
euro zone finance ministers, is due in Athens for talks with the
finance minister and Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.
German Bund futures have edged up at the open. European
stock futures are pretty flat. Nine days on, Bernanke's QE
comment continues to cast a pall. Since then, peripheral euro
zone bond yields have started creeping up and the index of top
European shares has shed about 2.5 percent.