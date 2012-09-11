FRANKFURT, Sept 11 European weather in the
autumn should show normal temperature ranges and rainfall until
November, German meteorologist Georg Mueller said in a seasonal
update on Tuesday, adding October could be cool and dry.
"The latest forecasts keep the trend to a rather nondescript
autumn solid with no major deviations from the normal in both
northern and central Europe," Mueller wrote for Point Carbon
(PC), a Thomson Reuters company.
"I think some cooler and drier episodes with near or below
normal temperatures and precipitation are possible in October
though," he added.
He also said that the winter months looked set to be mild,
with warm and wet conditions seen over western and central
Europe including southern Scandinavia, but added it was too
early for a proper winter forecast.
PC provides data for power, natural gas and CO2 markets.
Weather Services International (WSI) last month posted an
early forecast in the same direction, saying the European autumn
might be warmer than average.
Providers of power and gas for heating and lighting need to
gauge likely weather patterns, as these drive consumer demand
and utility buying of energy commodities such as coal and gas.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)