FRANKFURT, July 8 Northern and continental
Europe are expected to have a dry and moderately warm July while
the following two months are likely to be slightly more
unsettled, German meteorologist Georg Mueller said in a monthly
report on Monday.
The chances of a major wet spell or a significantly hot
period in July or August are small, said Mueller, who monitors
weather on behalf of Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.
"July is drier than normal over the continent and southern
Scandinavia, due to the high pressure influence in the first
half of the month," he said.
"Later on, low pressure influence is likely to increase with
more unsettled weather in both northern and central Europe."
Temperatures should be near normal with slightly
above-normal rainfall in July-September, Mueller said, although
Scandinavia is likely to be less wet than in previous years.
Forecasts of likely seasonal weather patterns are important
for electricity and gas companies which need to assess consumer
demand for heating, lighting and air conditioning.
Weather Services International said last month that weather
across Europe could be cooler than long-term averages over the
summer.
