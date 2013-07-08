FRANKFURT, July 8 Northern and continental Europe are expected to have a dry and moderately warm July while the following two months are likely to be slightly more unsettled, German meteorologist Georg Mueller said in a monthly report on Monday.

The chances of a major wet spell or a significantly hot period in July or August are small, said Mueller, who monitors weather on behalf of Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.

"July is drier than normal over the continent and southern Scandinavia, due to the high pressure influence in the first half of the month," he said.

"Later on, low pressure influence is likely to increase with more unsettled weather in both northern and central Europe."

Temperatures should be near normal with slightly above-normal rainfall in July-September, Mueller said, although Scandinavia is likely to be less wet than in previous years.

Forecasts of likely seasonal weather patterns are important for electricity and gas companies which need to assess consumer demand for heating, lighting and air conditioning.

Weather Services International said last month that weather across Europe could be cooler than long-term averages over the summer. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Pravin Char)