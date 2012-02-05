* Death toll across continent continues to rise
* Cold weather predicted to last into next week
* State of emergency declared in Bosnia, part of Greece
* Transport hit as big chill moves west
(Adds details from Greece, Lithuania, Italy and Belgium)
By Richard Balmforth and Michael Holden
KIEV/LONDON, Feb 5 Bitterly cold weather
sweeping across Europe claimed more victims on Sunday, brought
widespread disruption to transport services, and left thousands
without power with warnings that low temperatures would continue
into next week.
Hundreds have lost their lives in eastern Europe as freezing
weather sweeps across the continent westwards, while major
airports warned that services would be delayed or cancelled.
Steven Keates, a weather forecaster at Britain's Met Office,
said the severe wintry conditions were expected to last, and
spread to other areas.
"It will still be very cold, maybe not quite the exceptional
temperatures we've seen this last week, but still very cold," he
told Reuters.
"(It will be) perhaps turning increasingly unsettled across
southern and eastern Europe, so that will probably bring a risk
of snow for Italy across to Greece and up round the Balkan
countries."
A state of emergency was declared in Bosnia after the cold
snap claimed its seventh victim, and avalanches and strong winds
cut off hundreds of villages in eastern parts.
Helicopters were needed to deliver aid packages to
mountainous areas and take the sick to hospital.
Greece also declared an emergency situation in the western
Peloponnese peninsula after heavy rain caused flooding and an
82-year old woman drowned while trying to escape her house.
Nine more deaths from freezing temperatures were registered
in Ukraine overnight, emergency services said, taking the death
toll to 131 from a nine-day cold spell, the most severe in the
country for six years with night temperatures down as low as
minus 33 Celsius (minus 27 Fahrenheit) in parts.
HELP FOR HOMELESS
Many of the dead were homeless people with bodies being
found in the streets under snow, in rivers and in doorways. More
than 3,000 heated tents have been set up around the country to
provide makeshift accommodation for the homeless.
In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk asked local
authorities to waive the ban on admitting inebriated individuals
to homeless shelters as eight more people died taking the death
toll to 53, PAP news agency reported.
The extreme cold also caused the death of at least three
people in Hungary, national news agency MTI said, and at least
five people froze to death in Lithuania over the weekend in
Lithuania as the temperature fell below -30 Celsius overnight.
Transport networks were also badly hit as the chilling
weather moved west, prompting severe weather warnings to be
issued across much of France and Britain.
London's Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, said it had
cancelled about half of its normal services as more than 15cm (6
inches) of snow fell in parts of England overnight and
temperatures dropped to almost -10 Celsius.
Many of Britain's other airports were forced to shut runways
overnight and warned of further disruption, while rail services
were affected and motorways near London were brought to a
standstill, forcing some divers to abandon their vehicles.
In Paris, the Eiffel Tower received a coating of snow and
more downfalls were expected to bring problems to the French
capital's main airports.
The French death toll rose to five, after a 12-year old boy
died of hypothermia after falling into a frozen pond in eastern
France and two homeless people were found dead.
Meanwhile about 86,000 Italians were left without power
because of trees falling on power lines, Livio Gallo, head of
state power company Enel told SkyTG24 television.
The deaths of 13 people were blamed on the bad weather,
Italian police said, including three men who died of heart
attacks while shoveling snow.
Two highways in central Italy that cross the Apenines
remained closed, the Interior Ministry said, while in Rome,
schools and public offices are to remain closed until at least
Tuesday, Mayor Gianni Alemanno said.
He urged people to get out and clean sidewalks, and said the
city had handed out 2,350 free shovels.
FUN FOR SOME
While the cold snap has brought death and misery across
Europe, some made the most of the conditions.
Snowboarders took to the streets of the Bosnian capital
Sarajevo after it was blanketed by a record snowfall of 107 cm.
The traditional Sartai horse race on ice also went ahead in
Lithuania and local media reported more than a dozen men and
women from a health club went swimming in a lake near Vilnius.
Meanwhile in Belgium, police found that overnight
temperatures of about -10 Celsius were so low that machines to
test motorists' alcohol levels did not work.
(Additional reporting by John Irish in Paris,; Rob Strybel in
Warsaw,; Aleksandar Vasovic and Matt Robinson in Belgrade,
Sandor Peto in Budapest, Nerijus Adomaitis in Vilnius, Angeliki
Koutantou in Athens, Daria Sito-Sucic in Sarajevo, Steve Scherer
in Rome and Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels)