* High-pressure system may not clear until end of February
* Weather system's size makes it hard to forecast
LONDON, Feb 8 The worst February cold
spell Europe has seen in decades may last until the end of the
month, leading meteorologists said, raising the prospect
of an extended spike in European spot gas prices.
"We do have higher confidence in a change by mid-February,
but not to milder weather," Leon Brown, a meteorologist at The
Weather Channel in the UK, told Reuters.
"We expect a colder plunge from the Arctic with northerly
winds as the blocking ridge declines eastwards to Russia, this
time a blocking pattern developing to our west over the
Atlantic. February will probably remain a cold month right to
the end."
Cold polar air from northern Russia flanking an area of high
pressure has prevented warmer weather from moving in across the
Atlantic over Europe, plunging a wide swathe of the continent
into sub-zero temperatures for much of the past 10 days.
Officials from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO),
speaking at a briefing in Geneva this week, also did not rule
out the possibility of cold temperatures lasting for the rest of
February.
Omar Baddour, who coordinates the WMO's climate data
monitoring programme, said there was a chance the pressure
system might start lifting next week, but said it could remain
until the end of the month.
A difference in pressure between Europe and the Arctic known
as a "negative Arctic oscillation", part of the cause of the
freezing weather, is expected to take two or three weeks to
return to equilibrium, Baddour said, meaning there may be no
early thaw.
Though the phenomenon of the high-pressure system itself is
not unusual, the dramatic turn to below-normal temperatures
after weeks of mild winter weather took experts by surprise,
Brown said.
"It's actually quite unique and a bit baffling how this
winter has developed," Brown said. "It's unusual for it to
develop so suddenly and have it become a persistent block toward
the end of January and February."
The cold spell is the strongest one to happen in the month
of February in 26 years, said Georg Mueller, a forecaster at
Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.
"It was in 1986 when we had the last similarly severe cold
weather (in February)," Mueller said.
The sheer size of the current Siberian blocking pattern has
made it difficult to predict how it will move, Brown said.
"In this instance this big blocking of cold air ... seemed
to influence the way the winds behaved rather than the other way
around," he said. "We didn't expect the cold block to become so
persistent and then move westward."
Even computer models are having trouble making forecasts for
when the system will clear out of Europe, Brown said.
"Many of the computer model runs keep on trying to bring a
breakdown about five or six days ahead, but they continuously
backtrack and delay the pattern change," he said. "There have
been a wide number of model solutions from six days out
recently."
Already, the cold snap has driven UK gas prices up to their
highest levels since 2006, hitting above 100 pence per therm on
Tuesday, a surge of more than 15 percent .
Russia curtailed gas exports to Europe last week just as
demand reached all-time highs, forcing countries like Italy to
increase imports from Algeria and extract stored gas.
Protracted cold temperatures and increased domestic demand
could force Russia to cut its exports to Europe again.
