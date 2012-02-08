* High-pressure system may not clear until end of February
* Weather system's size makes it hard to forecast
* Cold to extend spike in gas prices, electricity demand
(Adds latest death tolls, background)
By Yeganeh Torbati
LONDON, Feb 8 The worst February cold
spell Europe has seen in decades may last until the end of the
month, leading meteorologists said, raising the prospect of
further deaths and an extended spike in European spot gas
prices.
"We do have higher confidence in a change by mid-February,
but not to milder weather," Leon Brown, a meteorologist at The
Weather Channel in Britain, told Reuters. "February will
probably remain a cold month right to the end."
The cold and heavy snowfall has killed hundreds of people
across Europe. The temperature in some eastern countries has
plummeted to nearly minus 40 degrees Celsius.
More than 130 villages remained without electricity in
Bulgaria on Wednesday and the army was delivering food and
medicines, the Defence Ministry said.
Bulgaria declared Wednesday a day of mourning for eight
people who died after melting snow caused a dam to burst,
flooding an entire village. Two people are missing.
The European Union's crisis response chief Kristalina
Georgieva said the worst of the flooding was yet to come.
In Bosnia, authorities reported five more deaths from the
cold and snow on Wednesday, taking the total to 13.
In Serbia, where 13 people have died and 70,000 are cut off
by snow, authorities urged people to remove icicles from roofs
after a woman in Belgrade was killed by falling ice.
An energy official in Serbia said while demand for
electricity had soared, ice was hampering production in some
hydro-power plants and coal trains were struggling to run.
A Croatian radio station said high winds had deposited fish
from the Adriatic sea onto the island of Pag. "Instead of going
fishing or to the market, people are taking their shopping bags
and collecting fish on the shore," Zadar radio reported.
NO EARLY THAW
Cold polar air from northern Russia flanking an area of high
pressure has prevented warmer weather from moving in across the
Atlantic over Europe, plunging a wide swathe of the continent
into sub-zero temperatures for much of the past 10 days.
Officials from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO),
speaking in Geneva this week, did not rule out the possibility
of cold temperatures lasting for the rest of February.
Omar Baddour, who coordinates the WMO's climate data
monitoring programme, said there was a chance the pressure
system might start lifting next week, but said it could remain
until the end of the month.
A difference in pressure between Europe and the Arctic known
as a "negative Arctic oscillation", part of the cause of the
freezing weather, is expected to take two or three weeks to
return to equilibrium, Baddour said, meaning there may be no
early thaw.
While the phenomenon of the high-pressure system itself is
not unusual, the dramatic turn to below-normal temperatures
after weeks of mild weather took experts by surprise.
"It's actually quite unique and a bit baffling how this
winter has developed," Brown said. "It's unusual for it to
develop so suddenly and have it become a persistent block toward
the end of January and February."
The cold spell is the strongest one to happen in the month
of February in 26 years, said Georg Mueller, a forecaster at
Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.
"It was in 1986 when we had the last similarly severe cold
weather (in February)," Mueller said.
The sheer size of the current Siberian blocking pattern has
made it difficult to predict how it will move, Brown said.
"In this instance this big blocking of cold air ... seemed
to influence the way the winds behaved rather than the other way
around," he said. "We didn't expect the cold block to become so
persistent and then move westward."
Computer models are having trouble making forecasts for when
the system will clear out of Europe, Brown said.
The cold snap has driven British gas prices up to their
highest levels since 2006, hitting above 100 pence per therm on
Tuesday, a surge of more than 15 percent.
Russia curtailed gas exports to Europe last week as demand
reached all-time highs, forcing countries like Italy to increase
imports from Algeria and extract stored gas.
Protracted cold temperatures and increased domestic demand
could force Russia to cut its exports to Europe again.
