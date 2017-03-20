UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
LONDON, March 20 Most of Europe should experience above normal temperatures from April to June, The Weather Company said on Monday.
"We've seen a pattern reversal in March, with the persistent high pressure across western Europe being replaced by lower pressures, and widespread above-normal temperatures being the rule across the continent," said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist with The Weather Company.
There is a risk that a winter pattern will re-emerge in April, which could allow cooler temperatures to return to parts of southern Europe, he added.
The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.
APRIL:
Nordics – Warmer than normal
UK - Warmer than normal
Northern mainland – Warmer than normal
Southern mainland - Cooler than normal
MAY:
Nordics – Warmer than normal
UK - Slightly cooler than normal
Northern mainland - Warmer than normal in the east, cooler than normal in the west
Southern mainland – Warmer than normal in the east, cooler than normal in the west
JUNE:
Nordics – Warmer than normal, except in the far east
UK – Warmer than normal
Northern mainland - Warmer than normal
Southern mainland – Warmer than normal (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)
