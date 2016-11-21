LONDON Nov 21 Northern Europe is expected to
experience colder than normal temperatures from December to
February, the Weather Company said on Monday.
Cooler weather has lasted longer than previously expected,
leading the forecaster to alter its expectations for the next
few months, Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at the firm,
said.
"The colder pattern that started in October has persisted
into November, this is a fairly clear sign that our original
ideas for this winter were a bit off base," he said.
The Weather Company previous forecast warmer than usual
temperatures for Britain and northern Europe for January.
"Because of the weak stratospheric polar vortex, there is
also an increasingly good change of a sudden stratospheric
warming sometime within the next 4-6 weeks that would ramp up
the cold risks later in the winter," he said.
The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather
forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.
DECEMBER:
Nordics - Colder than normal
UK - Slightly warmer than normal
Northern mainland - Colder than normal east, warmer than normal
west
Southern mainland - Warmer than normal west
JANUARY:
Nordics - Slightly warmer than normal
UK - Slightly colder than normal
Northern mainland - Colder than normal
Southern mainland - Colder than normal
FEBRUARY:
Nordics - Colder than normal
UK - Colder than normal
Northern mainland - Colder than normal
Southern mainland -Warmer than normal
