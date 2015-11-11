* EU exports well below record 14/15 pace
* Baltic states win share but still have surplus to clear
* If exports stay slow, more wheat may go to feed, stocks
By Gus Trompiz
GENEVA, Nov 11 Weakness in the euro and renewed
imports by Iran could bring some impetus to EU wheat exports,
which have been curbed this season by Black Sea competition and
reluctant selling by farmers, European exporters said on
Wednesday.
The European Union is estimated to have produced a record
149 million tonnes of soft wheat for the second year in a row,
but unlike in 2014/15 when the record crop led to record
exports, the new season has seen much lower export demand.
A slide in the euro to multi-month lows around $1.07 has
made EU wheat more competitive in dollar-priced export markets,
helping narrow the gap with Russian and Ukrainian wheat as shown
in tenders held this week by top importer Egypt.
"The exchange rate can probably go to $1 so that can help us
compete against Russia," Robertas Lapinskas, general manager of
Lithuanian-based grain trading firm Agrorodeo, told the Global
Grain conference in Geneva.
The Baltic states have stood out within sluggish EU exports
this season, taking market share from top EU wheat exporters
France and Germany.
The three Baltic countries have claimed around 700,000
tonnes of sales to Algeria and 1.2 million tonnes to Saudi
Arabia, but may have another 3 million tonnes to sell in the
second half of the 2015/16 season, well above their usual
second-half export pace, Lapinskas estimated.
Baltic exports have been helped by the readiness of local
farmers to sell as benchmark Paris futures have risen above 180
euros a tonne, since this represents good margins for them, he
added.
But further west, many EU farmers are continuing to hold out
for better prices, other exporters at the conference said.
"We have a lot of wheat in the hands of farmers," Klaus
Schumacher, general manager, agricultural markets and strategy,
at German grain group BayWa AG, said.
Along with farmer sales, EU export prospects will be shaped
by demand, and a return to sizeable wheat imports by Iran could
help Baltic and German wheat, which were sold heavily to the
Middle Eastern country last season.
Expectations that an easing of economic sanctions against
Iran will boost trade, along with scepticism about previous
government forecasts that it will not need to import this
season, have led traders to anticipate it could take several
million tonnes after a lull in recent months.
"I believe they will take more (imports), a lot depends on
what happens over the next few months with the liberalisation of
the economy," Schumacher said.
