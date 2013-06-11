* Sunshine helps EU wheat crops

* Larger harvest awaited despite long winter

* Serious concern about British crop

HAMBURG, June 11 The arrival of sunny weather has improved the outlook for the European's Union's wheat crop this year but there are serious concerns Britain's crop will fall, analysts said on Tuesday.

The long winter and rainy May created concern that wheat could face serious growth delays, but the long-hoped for arrival of sunshine and warmth has enabled it to catch up.

"Overall I think the EU is on course for a satisfactory average harvest," said Claus Keller, grains specialist with German commodity analysts F.O. Licht. "Most EU countries are on course for a reasonable crop apart from the United Kingdom, which is the main problem area for wheat in the EU."

"From the current state of crops it looks like Britain could again be a major wheat importer in the current year instead of being an exporter."

F.O. Licht forecasts the EU summer 2013 wheat crop at 129 million tonnes, up from 127 million tonnes last year.

In the EU's largest wheat producer France, warm, sunny weather has favoured wheat but development is late after the wet and cool spring.

French institute Arvalis estimates wheat plants are between 5 and 15 days behind their normal growth pace. Consultancy Offre & Demande Agricole (ODA) estimates three weeks.

ODA forecasts France's wheat crop at around 36 million tonnes, up from 35.6 million tonnes last year.

The overall state of French wheat crops is satisfactory, with farm agency FranceAgriMer rating two-thirds as good or excellent, but they were vulnerable to adverse weather ahead of harvesting.

"We're not out of the woods yet," Jean-Paul Bordes of Arvalis said. "We will need mild weather without intense heat to avoid making the situation worse."

Crops would be more at risk from high temperatures in June after being weakened by poor conditions this season, ODA's Paul Gaffet said.

Sunshine following the cool spring has also helped wheat in second largest producer Germany.

"I think plants are now catching up on their growth following delays caused by the long winter and that the harvest will now only start about one week behind the normal schedule," a German trader said.

Germany will harvest 23.35 million tonnes of wheat in 2013, up from the 22.38 million tonnes harvested in 2012, German grain trader Toepfer estimates.

GRIM BRITISH OUTLOOK

The crop outlook in third largest producer Britain remains poor despite a slight improvement during the last few weeks.

Traders forecast a crop of 11.0 to 12.0 million tonnes against 13.3 million tonnes in 2012 and the five year average of 14.9 million tonnes.

"It is improving from a low base," said Jack Watts, senior analyst at the Home-Grown Cereals Authority, noting weather had generally been favourable in the past few weeks.

Crop consultants ADAS estimates Britain's wheat crop development was about 10 to 14 days behind normal as of the end of May but Watts said the gap may have narrowed slightly this month.

He said the decline in production was driven mainly by a fall in area as one of the wettest years on record in 2012 disrupted plantings last autumn.

In the fourth largest producer Poland, consultant ODA Polska forecast the crop will rise slightly to 8.7 million tonnes from 8.6 million tonnes last year.

Good snow cover protected Polish wheat from frost damage but the long winter prevented some farmers planting spring wheat, instead turning to barley and maize, said ODA Polska director Regis Miola. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Valerie Parent and Nigel Hunt, editing by William Hardy)