* Little frost damage after mild winter
* Stage set for good 2015 crop
* But frost danger still not past
HAMBURG, March 12 Unusually warm winter weather
in western Europe means wheat has escaped major frost damage in
leading producers, creating pre-conditions for a large harvest
this summer, observers said on Friday.
"Frost damage is still possible for a couple more weeks but
the threat level is decreasing each day," one German analyst
said. "The stage has been set for a good harvest, now we need
favourable spring and summer weather."
The European Union's largest wheat producer and exporter,
France, is on course for another big harvest this year and crops
are in excellent shape after unusually warm weather in the
second largest producer, Germany.
Some 91 percent of French soft wheat was in good or
excellent condition on Mar. 9, up from 75 percent a year ago and
the highest rating at this stage in five years, said farm agency
FranceAgriMer.
"The mild winter allowed steady growth for later-sown
crops," said Paul Gaffet of agricultural consultancy ODA. "There
have not been any setbacks during winter and we envisage a
harvest that will be as big as last year's."
ODA's current estimate is for a French 2015 crop of 37.5
million tonnes, equalling 2014 output, while Strategie Grains
estimates 37.4 million tonnes.
FranceAgriMer estimates soft wheat sowings at 5.1 million
hectares, up 2.6 percent on the year.
In Germany, "frost damage has hardly been reported
anywhere," one analyst said. "The likelihood of deep frosts is
greatly reduced after mid-March, a great relief to farmers as
wheat is very susceptible to frost damage because the mild
autumn meant plants were in a more advanced growth phase than
normal."
Germany's winter wheat sown area for the 2015 harvest has
expanded by 2.8 percent to 3.24 million hectares.
As for the third largest EU producer, "The UK is looking
good from the south to the north," said Guy Gagen, chief arable
advisor to the National Farmers' Union.
However, Britain's Home-Grown Cereals Authority estimates
the wheat area in England and Wales fell by around 7 percent on
the year to 1.69 million hectares.
This reflects a switch to more spring-planted crops which
tend to produce lower yields but can help control black-grass, a
weed which can reduce wheat yields and has become widespread in
England. Spring crops can also help farmers meet new EU rules
encouraging crop diversity.
In Poland, the fourth largest producer, winter wheat is in
"good to very good" condition in most regions, said Wojtek
Sabaranski of analysts Sparks Polska.
Polish farmers were able to plant winter wheat at the best
time and root systems are strongly developed, he said.
Sparks Polska estimates the wheat acreage of all types at
2.38 million hectares, up 2 percent from last year.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Valerie Parent, Gus Trompiz and
Nigel Hunt; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)