HAMBURG, Germany, Sept 28 Canadian power group
Northland Power could be taken private, sold to a
strategic investor or remain a stock-market listed entity, its
chief financial officer said, as the group is in the middle of a
major business review.
Northland Power, currently valued at C$4.06 billion ($3.07
billion), in July announced a strategic review with the aim of
boosting growth and shareholder value.
"We're looking for a new owner," Paul Bradley told Reuters
at a wind energy conference in Hamburg, adding this could also
include selling the group to a private equity firm.
"But we might end up deciding that the market price is the
highest and remain listed," he said, adding that a decision was
planned for the first quarter of 2017.
