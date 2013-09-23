By Danielle Robinson; Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - European banks are turning their
sights on the US Yankee market again as a rally in spreads makes
pricing about as good as it gets in euros, and in the case of
subordinated debt more than 50bp better than in any other
currency.
Last week, HSBC, issued USD1bn of five-year fixed and
floating-rate notes and Svenska Handelsbanken USD2.5bn of
three-year and five-year securities at levels that were
compelling when compared with euros, according to underwriters.
European banks were largely absent from the senior unsecured
Yankee market from mid-May to late-August, when BNP Paribas
issued a USD1.25bn 2.7% five-year offering on August 13 and
Abbey National issued USD1bn of five-year 3.050% notes on August
20.
The euro market outperformed dollars in terms of
spread-compression in the summer months. Although basis swap
levels have not turned in the dollar market's favour since then,
US spreads have played catch-up and are now especially
compelling after a 10bp tightening last week following the Fed's
no-taper news.
"European banks are now finding that the US dollar market
has become more competitive from an economic standpoint against
other currencies and more importantly provides greater depth for
larger-sized transactions," said Dan Mead, head of FIG syndicate
at BofA Merrill.
But it was ING that stole the limelight last week, when it
attracted about USD6.75bn of demand for its USD2bn 5.8% 10-year
subordinated Tier 2 bonds, even after tightening in pricing to
300bp over Treasuries, about 25bp-30bp tighter than initial
price thoughts.
"The US dollar market provides the most efficient pricing,"
said Johannes Wolvius, group head of capital management at ING,
in explaining his market choice. "Pricing was roughly 60bp-70bp
better than in euros, according bankers who sold the deal."
"European banks are now finding that the US dollar market
has become more competitive from an economic standpoint against
other currencies and more importantly provides greater depth for
larger-sized transactions"
The price of 300bp over Treasuries swapped to 285bp over Libor,
which swapped to 255bp over Euribor. New subordinated debt in
euros would have cost around 312.5bp over mid-swaps, according
to one banker close to the deal.
LESS FREAKISH
The ING deal made Commerzbank's USD1bn 10-year subordinated
8.125% offering the week before look less freakish. US investors
are clearly more willing to look at European banks with
improving credit stories.
"Commerzbank is a name that investors would not have taken
to six to 12 months ago, but it showed a dramatically improved
balance sheet and investors are generally more comfortable with
the European landscape," said one market source.
Commerzbank paid about 37bp or more in new issue concession,
but given the much larger senior subordination premium in euros
than in dollars it still saved money - and got good size - by
issuing in dollars.
"In the sub debt space there is great funding advantage in
US dollars versus euros," said one FIG DCM banker. "First, the
depth of distribution is so much greater in the 144A/Reg S
markets and, second, the senior/subordinated premiums are
generally better here than in euros."
Underwriters based in the US, anxious to get their share of
the estimated EUR36bn of Tier 2 debt European banks need to
issue each year for the next five years, are using the ING and
Commerz deals as a reason for putting in calls to other
potential issuers.
"I think, following from Commerzbank and ING, other banks
will look to follow suit and take advantage of a lot of demand
for capital deals," said Gerald Podobnik, head of capital
solutions at Deutsche Bank.
"US investors like classic structures from well-known
European names that are offering yield. Right now it definitely
pays to go to the US, even if the documentation process can be a
bit more labour intensive."
ING and Commerzbank's deals have also performed strongly in
the secondary market, benefiting from a 20bp-plus rally in bank
sub debt deals over the past week.
ING's 10-year was trading in the high 280s on Friday and
Commerzbank's deal was about a point in dollar price above par
late in the week.
It is still a struggle, however, to get traction with US
institutional investors for anything that is not a 10-year
bullet structure, as Credit Agricole discovered a fortnight ago
when it sold only USD200m of a USD1bn 20-non-call five
high-trigger Tier 2 deal to US-based investors.
Credit Agricole paid 8.125% on the same day that Ba2/BB+
rated Commerzbank paid 8.125% for its 10-year subordinated
Yankee bond, even though the French bank's deal was rated A2/A.
It was not the credit, but the structure that investors had
trouble with.
"The CoCo is a structure that is difficult for traditional
investment-grade bond buyers, and the icing on the cake in the
Credit Agricole deal was the ratings agency step-down," said
David Knutson, FIG strategist at Legal & General Asset
Management Americas.
"At the moment, I think the more funky structures, like the
Credit Agricole deal, are being largely bought by the dedicated
preferred funds and levered funds," Knutson added.
Even so, the prospect of an extended period of low rates in
the US, thanks to the Fed's surprise decision not to begin
withdrawing from its bond buying programme in September, should
help callable structures from European banks become increasingly
attractive.
"I think the Tier 2 market is going to be pretty robust and
I think a lot of the European banks would like to issue
subordinated debt in this market because it has depth," said
Knutson.
"I also think the Additional Tier 1 market in dollars will
start to gain pace later in the year or early next year, because
they will offer chunky coupons, and it's pretty obvious that
there's still a very strong desire to boost returns and to take
on more risk to get it."