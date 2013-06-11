LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - Generating a healthy bottom line is
the biggest challenge facing European banks, as the combination
of poor quality assets, low interest rates and anaemic economic
growth act as a drag on profits, Fitch warns.
Speaking at Fitch's global banking conference in London on
Tuesday, Bridget Gandy, managing director in the agency's
financial institutions group, struck a positive note with regard
to large European banks' capital footing and access to funding.
But she said profitability represented the "weakest area"
for major financial institutions, with earnings coming under
pressure across the continent.
"The common theme we've seen is the squeeze on earnings,"
said Gandy. "In an environment with low economic growth, a flat
yield curve and low interest rates, it's very hard for banks to
make money. We probably need more economic growth before we see
profitability return."
The pressure on earnings comes from differing sources
depending on the country. The Spanish banking system's ongoing
struggle with non-performing loans, for instance, means that
around 30% of its revenues are needed to cover impairment
charges.
BBVA has set aside EUR15bn to cover EUR22bn of
non-performing assets, and incurred a net impairment on
financial assets of EUR1.4bn over the first quarter. Local rival
Santander increased its provisions for loan losses by 28% over
the course of 2012 to EUR12.7bn, according to its financial
statements, while incurring other impairment losses of EUR2.4bn.
In contrast, loan impairments eat into merely a slither of
German banks' revenues, a situation that Gandy characterised as
"probably a bit too good to be true". If loan impairments were
to triple in Germany or France, those institutions' profit
margins would come under real pressure, she said.
HUGE BUFFERS
The situation in southern Europe remains particularly
fragile for small banks that could struggle to exit from the
ECB's financing operations without economic growth
materialising, Gandy said.
The prospects for large European financials, on the other
hand, are far brighter, especially when it comes to funding and
capitalisation.
Several larger Spanish and Italian banks, including Spain's
BBVA and Italy's UniCredit, for example, have proved they have
access to capital markets in recent weeks - the former with an
Additional Tier 1 bond and the latter with a Tier 2.
At the same time, the capitalisation of European banks
continues to improve each year as investors focus on fully
loaded Basel III capital ratios, which Fitch expects to settle
between 9% and 12% for major banks.
Including the extra layer of subordinated and hybrid
securities that banks are building up, the senior credit capital
buffer is approaching 20% of risk-weighted assets for most
institutions.
"That's huge - before the crisis it was around 7%," said
Gandy.
She noted that banks will continue to build up subordinated
capital buffers, which should help them to sell senior debt more
easily and at relatively more attractive prices. Swiss banks are
also likely to provide the bank capital model other lenders will
look to follow, she said.
Jeremy Baldwin, head of UK institutional fixed income at AIG
Investment Management, shared similar views on capital cushions
during another panel discussion on the impact of the EU's
banking union on financial markets.
"A bank has got to be pretty rubbish... to burn through that
amount of capital, particularly when they're deleveraging," he
said.
(Reporting by Christopher Whittall, editing by Natalie Harrison
and Philip Wright)