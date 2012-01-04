Jan 4 Three top European banks are set to price benchmarks issues on Wednesday, which will end a two-month issuance drought in the European senior unsecured market, but are having to pay a high price in order to entice investors.

Nordea Bank, ABN AMRO and Rabobank have all opened books on new trades this morning, with investors saying the new issue concession paid by the banks were as high as 40bp-50bp in some cases.

"Such a concession makes you sit up and pay attention," said a fixed income investor. "It's very hard to ignore new issues at these levels. Plus, the names we are seeing coming to market are high-quality names, so to see them come at these levels certainly makes us want to participate."

In his view, banks have to pay these kind of concessions given the illiquidity in the market. "If you look at the US banks, they have had to offer new issue premiums of 40bp-50bp in the last few months and when they have done that, they have got big books and successful deals away. This is in contrast with European banks." He pointed to HSBC's November Yankee trade, which did not pay a big premium and, he said, "barely got away".

Moreover, he argued that investors needed to be compensated as a result of the current uncertainties. "Who knows where the market will be in a couple of weeks. You need these kind of levels and with this type of new issue premium, the deals shouldn't underperform," the same investor said.

His view was echoed by another investor. "The new issue concessions offered by the banks look attractive. The indicative spread on Nordea's fixed-rate tranche is around 30bp back of the curve, while ABN's is 40bp back or so. It is not surprising to see banks pay large new issue concessions given that we have not seen much long-dated senior unsecured since June last year and the market is very illiquid."

TRAILING RABO

Nordea and ABN AMRO followed hot on the heels of Rabobank, which mandated four banks on Tuesday for a new 10-year. The leads BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Rabo and UBS had received in excess of EUR2bn in orders just after 11am and guidance has now been set at 175bp over from 175bp area over mid-swaps this morning.

Meanwhile, ABN AMRO is offering a dual-tranche deal: guidance on a two-year FRN has been set at three-month Euribor plus 150bp area, while that on the seven-year fixed-rate notes is indicated at mid-swaps plus 275bp area. The leads are ABN AMRO, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB and Goldman Sachs International. The issue is expected to be rated Aa3/A+/A+.

Nordea has mandated Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Nordea and SG CIB for a new dual-tranche issue. Guidance for the two-year FRN has been set at 105bp area over Euribor, while the 7.5-year fixed-rate notes are talked at 195bp area over mid-swaps.

According to a trader, Nordea is the only bank that does not appear to be paying any new issue premium versus secondary market levels, at least at the short-end.

In the case of Rabobank, he estimated the premium at 10bp-20bp, and around 10bp for ABN AMRO but for a tenor of only two years.

"Nordea is a prime name in the Scandinavian space, while Rabobank is having to pay up for opting for a long tenor and being a frequent issuer in the senior unsecured market," he said. In his view, the spread offered by ABN AMRO is quite attractive, especially for a two-year tenor.

Investors and bankers welcomed the new supply but questioned how long it would last, adding that the list of candidates who could issue is quite short.

"Nordea is a completely uncontroversial name in the current market, and the same goes for Rabobank," said one of the investors. "Of the three names in the market today, ABN is the punchiest one but still a state-owned bank with a recapitalised balance sheet and a domestically focused business. So, we are getting high-quality issuers coming to the senior market. I am not sure how much we can read into it yet. It is better than getting nothing though." (Created by Jean-Marc Poilpre, Additional reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Philip Wright)