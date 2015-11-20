* Earnings disappoint as easy money squeezes margins

* ECB giving clearest hint yet of ramp-up of QE programme

* Some picks remain attractive but sector pressure to rise

By Danilo Masoni and Alistair Smout

MILAN/LONDON, Nov 20 After a disappointing third-quarter performance, European bank stocks are losing their shine for some investors despite hopes for a rebound in lending conditions and an end to years of post-crisis balance-sheet clean-ups.

Chief among investor concerns is the pressure on banks' lending margins from easy central bank cash, which has proven a double-edged sword as it aids lending but crimps the pricing of loans as well as returns from government bond holdings.

With European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi giving the clearest hint yet on Friday that the ECB will ramp up its stimulus package in December, investors expect overall sector pressure to rise, especially given concerns that regulators will ask banks to further strengthen their balance sheets.

"It's that uncertainty which, tallied with fears of margins being squeezed further, is forcing investors out of banks generally," said Matthew Beesley, Head of Global Equities at Henderson Global Investors in London.

There are recovery stories out there. ABN Amro returned to the Amsterdam stock exchange on Friday for the first time since its near collapse and renationalisation during the 2008 financial crisis, while UK bank Lloyds is also set for a return to full private ownership next year.

But the latest quarterly results season offered little comfort for investors, with 55 percent of European banks missing earnings expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data. More job cuts and restructuring plans have been unveiled by banking groups including Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse .

Seven months ago, bank earnings were expected to rise by 50 percent this year. Now the forecast is for less than half that.

The ECB's most recent bank lending survey meanwhile warned that its own quantitative easing programme was expected to have a "marginally negative" impact on banks' profits over the next six months.

The disappointment has been all the more surprising as the European economy is on a surer footing. Downgrading banks to "neutral" from "overweight" this week, HSBC's European equity strategists warned that the positive link between banks and economic growth was looking increasingly broken.

"The pressure will continue and a lot will depend on what the ECB will do ... They need to think very hard about what they do on the rates side and how they will effectively impact net interest margins," said Laurent Frings, co-head of EMEA credit research at Aberdeen Asset Management.

Are there ways to trade the bleak outlook? Credit Suisse strategists recently recommended buying shares in banks that have a high proportion of fee income, a sizeable asset-gathering business and high dividend yields, including Intesa Sanpaolo , Natixis and Danske Bank.

"It's a sector to buy and do trading with (but) probably not betting on a stellar performance," said Massimo Baggiani, fund manager at Symphonia.

With central bank policies and cost-cutting still in play, expect some investors to retrench.

"Increasing regulation and extremely low bond yields have put pressure on margins," the HSBC strategists said in a note to clients. "Things could get worse." (Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent and Catherine Evans)