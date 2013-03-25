LONDON, March 25 (IFR) - Regulatory reforms could choke off
funds to the real economy, the European Commission said in a
Green Paper on Monday, voicing fears of the impact from the
combination of various planned changes.
Although European authorities have consulted on the effects
of each item on the regulatory agenda, introducing broad-based
reforms together could alter the financial market landscape much
more than anticipated.
"The challenge consists in achieving the regulatory goals of
greater macro-financial stability and global regulatory
convergence in a way that minimises any negative incentives for
financing productive long-term investment," the paper says.
Solvency II gets particular attention. Jonathan Faull of the
EC wrote to the head of the European insurance regulator, EIOPA
last autumn, asking EIOPA to make sure that calibrating risk
weights under the new regime did not discourage real economy
finance, in particular, discouraging the holding of long-term
assets.
The paper goes on to explore the broader under-development
of the European corporate bond market, pointing out that "in
practice only large corporates have access to European bond
markets, whereas most mid-caps and SME are barely able to tap
them." It also says that the European securitisation markets are
under-developed compared to other parts of the world.
Specific reforms discussed in the paper include exploring
whether covered bond markets in Europe could be harmonised
across jurisdictions, "in line with recent market-led
initiatives".
This is probably a reference to the European Covered Bond
Council's transparency initiative, the Covered Bond Label
foundation, which starts to define what constitutes a covered
bond, and centralising industry information and covered bond
legislation.
For securitisations, the paper highlights "Market-based
initiatives to stimulate securitisation markets include emerging
labels for high-quality, transparent and standardised
securitisations" - a clear reference to the Prime Collateralised
Securities initiative. It acknowledges scope to develop simple
securitisation products based on clear and unleveraged
structures, using well-selected, diversified and low-risk
underlying assets.
Securitisation gets a further mention in reference
specifically to SME finance. Respondents to the paper are asked
"What are the best ways to use securitisation in order to
mobilise financial intermediaries' capital for additional
lending/investments to SMEs?"
The final bond market reform highlighted by the paper is the
European Project Bond initiative, which the commission appears
to want to extend, suggesting "there is merit in reflecting on
how to promote the use of project bonds further".
Other reforms in the paper include reviews of tax, reporting
and accounting policies.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson; Editing by Alex Chambers and
Julian Baker)