LONDON, March 25 (IFR) - Regulatory reforms could choke off funds to the real economy, the European Commission said in a Green Paper on Monday, voicing fears of the impact from the combination of various planned changes.

Although European authorities have consulted on the effects of each item on the regulatory agenda, introducing broad-based reforms together could alter the financial market landscape much more than anticipated.

"The challenge consists in achieving the regulatory goals of greater macro-financial stability and global regulatory convergence in a way that minimises any negative incentives for financing productive long-term investment," the paper says.

Solvency II gets particular attention. Jonathan Faull of the EC wrote to the head of the European insurance regulator, EIOPA last autumn, asking EIOPA to make sure that calibrating risk weights under the new regime did not discourage real economy finance, in particular, discouraging the holding of long-term assets.

The paper goes on to explore the broader under-development of the European corporate bond market, pointing out that "in practice only large corporates have access to European bond markets, whereas most mid-caps and SME are barely able to tap them." It also says that the European securitisation markets are under-developed compared to other parts of the world.

Specific reforms discussed in the paper include exploring whether covered bond markets in Europe could be harmonised across jurisdictions, "in line with recent market-led initiatives".

This is probably a reference to the European Covered Bond Council's transparency initiative, the Covered Bond Label foundation, which starts to define what constitutes a covered bond, and centralising industry information and covered bond legislation.

For securitisations, the paper highlights "Market-based initiatives to stimulate securitisation markets include emerging labels for high-quality, transparent and standardised securitisations" - a clear reference to the Prime Collateralised Securities initiative. It acknowledges scope to develop simple securitisation products based on clear and unleveraged structures, using well-selected, diversified and low-risk underlying assets.

Securitisation gets a further mention in reference specifically to SME finance. Respondents to the paper are asked "What are the best ways to use securitisation in order to mobilise financial intermediaries' capital for additional lending/investments to SMEs?"

The final bond market reform highlighted by the paper is the European Project Bond initiative, which the commission appears to want to extend, suggesting "there is merit in reflecting on how to promote the use of project bonds further".

Other reforms in the paper include reviews of tax, reporting and accounting policies. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson; Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)