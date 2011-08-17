* Balfour Beatty, Wienerberger see no recovery in U.S. market

* Hochtief beats forecasts as new orders rise

* Balfour H1 profit nudges higher on PFI sale, order book up

* Wienerberger sees good second-half

* U.S. architecture billings index drops for fifth straight month (Adds AIA data, German GDP figures, analyst comment)

By Lorraine Turner and Josie Cox

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Aug 17 European building groups Balfour Beatty Plc and Wienerberger AG were downbeat on the struggling U.S. construction market on Wednesday, adding to concerns of slowing economic growth in Europe which may dampen a recovery.

Poor macroeconomic prospects have hit cyclical stocks such as those of construction companies in recent weeks, as investors fret over the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis and worry that the U.S. may be slipping back into recession.

Balfour Beatty, Britain's top infrastructure contractor, flagged up tough trading conditions in the UK and United States, with construction and commercial building activity in particular showing no signs of improvement in the United States.

"We are going to see that (U.S.) market be quite tough for at least for a couple of years," Balfour Chief Executive Ian Tyler told Reuters.

Data on Wednesday showed the outlook for the U.S. construction market is worsening. An architects' trade group billing index, a leading indicator of U.S. construction spending up to a year ahead, fell for a fifth straight month in July and at the steepest rate in a year and a half.

The trade group, the American Institute of Architects (AIA), had last month cut its 2011 U.S. construction forecast last month citing tight credit conditions, government budget shortfalls and a depressed housing market.

"Now the concern is that we haven't yet reached the bottom of the cycle," said AIA Chief Economist Kermit Baker.

Australasian building products makers Fletcher Building and Boral also signalled a murky outlook for their biggest markets as they struggle with weak demand in Australia and the United States.

The global construction sector has had a sluggish recovery from the financial crisis, held back by civil spending cuts and austerity measures, especially across parts of Europe and the United States.

"This sector will certainly not be immune to slowing growth," said Markus Huber, head of German sales trading at ETX Capital.

"Aside from slowing growth in the U.S. and China, austerity packages in countries like Spain, Portugal and Italy are contributing heavily to slower growth across Europe ... Projects could be either delayed or cancelled altogether (due to government cuts)," Huber added.

TOO OPTIMISTIC

Shaky economies are casting a cloud over builders despite new orders ticking higher in the first half, with Hochtief AG posting forecast-beating earnings on Wednesday, as expectations for contractors remains bearish.

"The overall economic situation continues to pose risks due to the debt crisis in individual states, the political unrest in the North African region and from exchange rate movements," said Hochtief, which won a number of new contacts in Europe.

Germany's largest builder, majority owned by Spain's ACS , was also boosted by a better performance at its troubled Australian unit Leighton

However Germany's GDP slowed more than expected in the second quarter, data showed on Tuesday, contributing to a sharp euro zone slowdown and rattling fragile financial markets.

Wienerberger, the world's biggest brickmaker, said there were no signs of recovery in the United States, though more buoyant Western markets meant it was looking forward to a good second half.

Chief Executive Heimo Scheuch said the Austrian group would post a full-year net profit after two years of losses and saw solid demand ahead for housing markets in key markets such as Germany, France and Belgium.

It posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up over 10 percent to 111.6 million euros.

However Hans Peter Haselsteiner, Chief Executive of Austrian peer Strabag AG (STBGn.F), was quoted saying in a newspaper interview he had become cautious about the long-term outlook and had erred by being too optimistic about Russia when his group first went public.

PEDALING HARD

Balfour Beatty, which operates in 80 countries and recently won several tunnelling contracts on London's Crossrail project, posted an in-line 4 percent rise in pretax profit to 138 million pounds and an order book up 6 percent to 15.5 billion.

"In terms of how that order book is topped up over the next couple of years, we are quite simply in markets where we are going to have to pedal quite hard," said Tyler.

Shares in Balfour fell as much as 6 percent, after dropping 25 percent since annual results in March, as markets reacted to its heavy exposure to the U.S. market and macro worries.

"It's still got a fair bit to do in the second half to actually make numbers, that's the other concern here. If there is more uncertainty, the risk is that full-year numbers will come under pressure," said Andy Brown at brokerage Panmure Gordon.

Contractors are slashing costs to offset sluggish growth, and rising costs, driven by soaring commodity prices.

Any recovery in the construction market, not expected within the next 12 to 18 months, will also be held back by suppliers favouring Asia and the Middle East over Europe, according to a report published by EC Harris on Tuesday.

Shares in Wienerberger were up 8.2 percent and Hochtief was up 1.1 percent at 1340 GMT. (Additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf and Mike Shields in Vienna; Editing by David Holmes)