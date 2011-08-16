LONDON Aug 16 European construction companies
face another tough 18 months, with costs driven higher by
soaring commodity prices, and recovery held back by suppliers
favouring Asia and the Middle East over Europe, according to EC
Harris.
"Contract prices won't have increased (over the next 1-2
years), because that's the nature of the competition, but their
costs will start to increase disproportionately, and that will
create the pressure," said Mathew Riley, head of cost and
commercial management at EC Harris, a London-based consulting
firm.
Rising commodity prices, higher manufacturing output costs
and wage inflation are all expected to hit building contractors
over the next 12-18 months.
At the same time, fierce competition for deals will keep
contact prices flat.
"The obvious impact is that it will squeeze operating
margins," said Riley, though big-hitters such as Germany's
Hochtief , Britain's Balfour Beatty , and
France's Vinci and Bouygues will be better
placed to control the impact than smaller domestic players.
"They will be able to manage or balance the impact across
their businesses," he added.
Euroconstruct cautioned in June that it expected
construction output in the 19 European countries it monitors to
fall by 0.4 percent in 2011 compared with the 0.1 percent drop
it had forecast in December.
Construction in Europe has fallen 15 percent since the onset
of the financial crisis in 2007, reaching levels not seen since
1998, and is only expected to grow again next year, driven by
demand for new houses following a deep property slump.
A second hurdle lurks on the horizon for European
contractors when a recovery does eventually appear. Global
supply chains have shifted their focus away from Europe during
the downturn towards dynamic markets such as China and India,
meaning that contractors will not be able to guarantee supply
when they do start to ramp up activity.
"(Recovery) will coincide with the Middle East and Asia
already having aggressively started to spend money on investment
and infrastructure, so it will become even harder to secure
supply and prices," said Riley.
"Certain commodities will only be available in finite
volumes, so it is imperative that contractors work with the
supply chain to get this long-term visibility of what will be
required well ahead of schedule," he added.
"This is an unusual characteristic and not one we've faced
before," he said.
Costs of construction in Europe remain the highest in the
world, with Switzerland and Denmark having the highest
construction costs for the second year running, according to the
study by EC Harris that measures 55 countries against the UK.
The price of construction in Switzerland is 71 percent
higher than the UK.
Australia and Canada were the only two countries outside
Europe to feature in the 10 most expensive countries for
construction costs.
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Will Waterman)