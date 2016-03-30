UPDATE 1-UK supermarkets ration iceberg lettuce on supply crunch
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets are rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.
March 30 The European Investment Bank on Wednesday will provide 500 million pounds ($719.70 million) to help tie Scotland's renewable energy schemes such as wind, wave and tidal into the power grid.
The investment, the largest of its kind in the north of Scotland for 60 years, includes a new 1,200 megawatt subsea cable between Spittal in Caithness and Blackhillock in Moray, the EIB said.
Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission Plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of British utility SSE, will use the funds to build the new power link in the Highlands and carry out other work, the statement said.
The cash injection will help support nearly 1.2 billion pounds of overall investment in the power transmission system by Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission, it said.
Feb 3 Johnston Press Plc, the publisher of the Scotsman, said trading towards the end of 2016 improved as it posted a 1 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue aided by strong sales of its "i" and Yorkshire Post titles.
Feb 3 * UK energy supplier Npower says will raise typical dual fuel annual energy bill by average 9.8 percent or 109 pounds ($136.52) from March 16. * Innogy-owned Npower says this is the first increase since October 2013 * Says will impact approximately 50 percent (1.4 million) of Npower's customers. * Says trend of higher wholesale energy prices and costs of delivering government policies set to continue. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 0.7984 pou