* European energy firms look at EDF's Dunkirk port for
capacity
* Japanese handlers of U.S. LNG hedge bets on Asian demand
* Mitsubishi, Mitsui, Kogas in talks to buy Europe import
capacity
* Demand could help revive slumping import activity
By Oleg Vukmanovic
MILAN, Sept 17 Gas buyers nervous of Russia
cutting supply are helping solve Europe's problem of too many
underused liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, as they seek
space at France's Dunkirk plant.
Adding to renewed demand is the more potent interest of major
east Asian companies, shipping LNG from the booming output of
their U.S. projects but fearing a saturated Asian market where
they also face competition from Australian producers.
Many European import terminals faced idling because of
falling deliveries, but the combination of growing uncertainty
over Russian supply and the U.S. shale revolution has jolted
demand for them, raising options for diversifying gas supplies.
From one side, some European energy firms are showing
interest in purchasing import rights at France's
under-construction Dunkirk once it becomes operational in 2015,
for periods spanning one-to-two years, a commercial source at
the EDF-led project told Reuters.
"The Ukraine-Russia crisis has stimulated interest in
Dunkirk capacity in the short to medium term and also attracted
interest in more tailored and flexible options," he said,
although not for this winter as the terminal is not ready.
Russia is Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas and its
pipelines through Ukraine are a political focus as Europe
imposes a new round of sanctions against Moscow.
With about half of Europe's Russian gas piped through
Ukraine, a disruption would cause prices to spike and in eastern
Europe likely cause power and heating outages.
As a stop-gap measure, the European Union is considering
banning the re-export of LNG cargoes that unload in its ports
for this winter, but a more lasting solution to rising
dependency on Russian gas could come from across the Atlantic.
ASIAN-U.S. LNG EXPORTERS
As the United States gears up to start exporting LNG from
2016, big Asian handlers such as Japanese trading houses Mitsui
and Mitsubishi want to book mid- to long-term
import rights at European ports as fallback options if demand in
their home markets sours, several industry sources told Reuters.
"The Asian buyers of U.S. LNG, mostly led by the Japanese,
are basically looking at European terminals as a place to dump
cargoes if the shipping economics with Asia dry up," a source
familiar with the talks said.
The early stage inquiries also centre around buying options
to deliver, and not just booking firm capacity.
Top LNG buyer Kogas Gas Corp. of South Korea, which will
handle 2.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) over 20-years from
Cheniere's Sabine Pass export plant on Louisiana's Gulf Coast,
has also approached terminals in France, the Netherlands and
elsewhere to book import capacity.
Mitsui and Mitsubishi together own 8 mtpa over 20-years at
the Cameron LNG project in Louisiana, which last week won U.S.
regulatory clearance to begin construction and start exports in
2017.
Decisions about buying import slots in Europe are influenced
by expansions of export capacity in Australia and what effect
that will have on filling demand in Asia, itself facing an
uncertain energy future as Japan's nuclear restart programme and
China's shrinking shale gas ambitions throw up variables.
Although most U.S. LNG has been sold to companies wanting to
ship it to high-paying Asian markets, the trading opportunity
with top consumers Japan, South Korea and China may not be as
enticing year-round once new supply from LNG export plants in
Australia begin to weigh on prices from 2016.
Seasonal price slumps in Asia, especially during typical low
power demand periods of April-May and September-November, may
also make deliveries from U.S. east coast projects to nearby
Europe more profitable during those months.
If even a chunk of Asian-owned U.S. East Coast LNG volumes
landed at European ports, it could play a big role in reviving
deliveries that have slumped by around a quarter each year since
2011 to 2013 due to rising competition from Asia.
Talks to sell import capacity are still at an early stage
partly because the Far East players have until 2017 to settle on
a strategy but also due to mismatched pricing expectations over
the value of import slots, a source engaged in discussions said.
Import slots are set to rise in value from 2016 as expanded
Australian exports flowing to Asia free up supplies from
Atlantic Basin plants to return to European ports, trading
sources said.
(Editing by William Hardy)