BRIEF-Dongxing Securities says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
Summary:
** STOXX 600 up 0.1 pct
** Investors hold breath ahead of Draghi conference
** ECB takes further rate cuts off the menu
** Italy shares rally on bank rescue, dwindling threat of snap election
** Santander hits 3-week high as brokers approve of Popular rescue
** Britain's FTSE dips as Britons go to the polls (Reporting by Helen Reid)
SEOUL, June 22 South Korea's central bank on Thursday warned that the number of households vulnerable to debt defaults could rise as the debt-servicing capacity comes under strain amid rising interest rates.
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes