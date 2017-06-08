LONDON, June 8 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** STOXX 600 up 0.1 pct

** Investors hold breath ahead of Draghi conference

** ECB takes further rate cuts off the menu

** Italy shares rally on bank rescue, dwindling threat of snap election

** Santander hits 3-week high as brokers approve of Popular rescue

** Britain's FTSE dips as Britons go to the polls (Reporting by Helen Reid)