April 16 (Reuters) -

* European Medicines Agency - informed that vials of cancer medicine Herceptin (Trastuzumab), thought to have been stolen in Italy, have been tampered with and re-introduced under false credentials into supply chain in some countries

* EMA- this is currently being investigated by member state authorities and updates will be provided as more information becomes available

* EMA- no affected product has so far been identified at hospital level, there are no reports that any harm has come to patients in relation to the falsified medicine and authorities are working to avoid this

* EMA- Italian law enforcement authorities are currently investigating the theft and are looking at whether other medicines may also be affected.

* EMA- is monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as appropriate

* European Medicines Agency - although only a small number of vials is thought to be affected, the marketing authorisation holder for Herceptin, as a precautionary measure, is recalling vials suspected of having being falsified

* EMA - it is not expected that this will result in shortage of medicines for cancer patients