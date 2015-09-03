* Maintenance hits diesel units harder than most
LONDON, Sept 3 European diesel refining profits
are outperforming expectations as a string of shutdowns at
diesel production units this autumn limits supplies.
The sum of the works could take out close to 300,000 barrels
per day (bpd) of diesel production in northwest Europe and the
Mediterranean, traders said, lending support to profits for the
fuel despite a flood of imports that are expected from the
United States, Russia, the Middle East and Asia.
"There are quite big hydrocrackers down for maintenance,"
one trader said. "We may have underestimated the impact on
diesel."
Diesel-making hydrocrackers including a 52,000 barrel per
day (bpd) unit at Total's Gonfreville refinery in
northern France, Royal Dutch Shell's 51,000 bpd unit at
Godorf in Germany and Repsol's 45,000 bpd hydrocracker
at Cartagena in Spain will all close for planned work in the
coming months.
Europe's refinery margins - the money made from turning
crude oil into products such as gasoline and jet fuel - had been
expected to fade from multi-year highs in the autumn as high
stocks of distillates such as diesel and heating oil joined with
notably light maintenance plans.
But diesel refining margins have held at relatively high
levels of around $15 a barrel in recent weeks, confounding some
earlier expectations for declining profits.
"I expect (margins) to get a little stronger from recent
levels, perhaps reaching last year's levels," said Steve Sawyer,
head of refining at FGE Energy, said.
High stocks of refined products in the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp storage hub would still weigh
heavily on prices, Sawyer said.
While the headline figure for the amount of Europe's
refinery capacity that shut down for maintenance this autumn is
estimated to be anywhere from 45 to 75 percent lower than the
five-year average, several large hydrocrackers, which produce
distillates, are part of those works.
According to Sawyer diesel units are bearing the brunt of
work partially because the refineries that operate them have
less flexibility in terms of their shutdowns.
"Secondary units cannot go as long between turnarounds as
crude distillation units," Sawyer said.
Europe's refineries have run at full steam, and postponed
maintenance, to pump out the gasoline coveted by drivers in Asia
and the United States following a more than 50 percent drop in
Margins for gasoline hit 10-year highs in July, but the
production also pressed distillate storage in the key
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub to all-time highs.
