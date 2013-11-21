Nov 21 : * European banks: Goldman Sachs raises to overweight from neutral * European chemicals: Goldman Sachs cuts to underweight from neutral * European media: Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral * European telecoms: Goldman Sachs raises to neutral For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE