BRIEF-Modern Land (China) terminates transfer agreement for acquisition a PRC co
* Transaction involving acquisition of 100% equity interest in a PRC company holding a property development project in Yangzhou
LONDON, March 10 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
**Europe's STOXX 600 up 0.4 pct
**BT leads gains after resolving regulatory battle
**Oil stocks top sectoral gainers as crude comes off lows
**Segro drops after announcing rights issue
**Banking stocks extend gains on prospect of interest rate hikes
**Monte dei Paschi approves restructuring plan
**U.S. jobs data in focus
(Reporting by Helen Reid)
* Transaction involving acquisition of 100% equity interest in a PRC company holding a property development project in Yangzhou
LONDON, June 16 Global regulators continue to make progress on completing new capital rules for banks and want a deal as soon as possible, the Basel Committee said on Friday.
SAO PAULO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA has placed a bid for pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family has put it on the block after signing a plea deal in Brazil, a person directly involved in the deal said on Friday.