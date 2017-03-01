BRIEF-W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
LONDON, March 1 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
**Financial spreadbetters expect European shares to open higher
**London's FTSE called to open up 23.1 points
**Frankfurt's DAX to open 35.5 points higher
**Paris' CAC 40 to open 19 points higher
**Asian markets had muted reaction to Trump's first speech to Congress (Reporting by Helen Reid)
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
