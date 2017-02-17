Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
Summary:
** European shares slightly lower; STOXX still set for weekly gain
** Unilever gains $19 bln in market cap after Kraft-Heinz merger proposal
** Allianz surges after strong update, stock buyback plan
** Drugmaker Stada gains after third takeover approach
** Banking stocks, miners slip on profit taking
** Vopak sees no profit growth, shares slump (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.