UPDATE 8-Oil sinks more than 3.5 pct on shock U.S. gasoline stocks build
* Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
LONDON, March 28 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
**STOXX 600 up 0.2 pct, Portugal outperforms peers
**Wolseley top gainer on strong H1 driven by U.S. growth
**EDP rises after buying out renewable energy subsidiary
**Tenaris shares spike on supportive comments from owner Rocca
**Carillion shares are "pricing a rights issue", says Jefferies
**Aurelius plummets 27 pct as Gotham City attacks (Reporting by Helen Reid)
* Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers told Reuters on Wednesday.