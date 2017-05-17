BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share
* Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share to be paid on july 31, 2017, up about 22 percent over its earlier dividend per share
LONDON May 17 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
**Pan-European STOXX 600 index falls to near 2-week lows, now down 0.9 pct
**Financials biggest sectoral weight on the STOXX
**France's EDF hit after green activist appointed as ecology minister
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Classpass raises $70 million in series c funding led by Temasek following its strongest quarter to date
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.