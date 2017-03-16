EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, March 16 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
**Europe's STOXX 600 up 0.6 pct
**Britain's FTSE 100 pare gains after BoE rate decision
**Miners top gainers on strong metal prices, weaker dollar
**Anglo American maintains lead on Agarwal stake
**Wall Street edges up (Reporting by Helen Reid)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.