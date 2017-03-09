FOREX-Dollar slips on weak data, yen on back foot as BoJ stays pat

* Housing starts, consumer mood data raise doubts on U.S. growth * Yen weakens as Bank of Japan sticks to ultra-loose policy (Updates market action; changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 16 The dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Friday on weaker-than-forecast data on housing and consumer sentiment, while the yen weakened after the Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady and signaled it was in no hurry to tighten policy. T