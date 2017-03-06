MILAN, March 6 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** European shares seen lower, futures down 0.1-0.3 pct

** Deutsche Bank down 8 pct in premarket after 8 bln euro cash call

** Eyes on carmakers as PSA agrees to buy GM's Opel in 2.2 bln euro deal

** Standard Life and Aberdeen set terms of 11 bln pound tie-up (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)