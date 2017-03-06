HSBC sees fewer London jobs move on softer Brexit hopes
LONDON, June 16 HSBC sees the chances of a hard Brexit receding after Britain's shock election result, which could result in fewer jobs moving out of London, its investment bank chief said.
MILAN, March 6 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European shares seen lower, futures down 0.1-0.3 pct
** Deutsche Bank down 8 pct in premarket after 8 bln euro cash call
** Eyes on carmakers as PSA agrees to buy GM's Opel in 2.2 bln euro deal
** Standard Life and Aberdeen set terms of 11 bln pound tie-up (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
LONDON, June 16 HSBC sees the chances of a hard Brexit receding after Britain's shock election result, which could result in fewer jobs moving out of London, its investment bank chief said.
BERLIN, June 16 German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries accused the United States on Friday of giving up a joint approach with Europe on sanctions against Russia, warning of possible counter measures if Washington ends up fining German companies.
June 16Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :