UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
LONDON, March 2 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
**FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 hit new record highs on Wednesday
**European shares seen opening lower - spreadbetters
**Capita, Dixons Carphone demoted from FTSE 100 index
**Scottish Mortgage, Rentokil Initial to join blue-chips on March 20
(Reporting by Helen Reid)
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.