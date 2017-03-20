BRIEF-Grand Investment International says Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Summary:
**European index futures trading between flat and a fall of 0.2 pct
**STOXX 600 ended last week with a gain of 1.4 percent
**Vodafone agrees merger in India
**Deutsche Bank sets terms of 8 bln euro cash call
**In Asia, stocks mixed (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AB