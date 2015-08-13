UPDATE 1-British retail sales suffer biggest squeeze in nearly 7 years as inflation bites
* GRAPHIC: UK retail sales shrink http://reut.rs/2ngKd2G (Adds market and economist reaction, CBI retail data)
Aug 13 The European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone's bailout fund, promoted Cosimo Pacciani to chief risk officer.
Pacciani, who has been the deputy head of risk at the rescue fund since May 2014, previously worked with Royal Bank of Scotland for 10 years. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* GRAPHIC: UK retail sales shrink http://reut.rs/2ngKd2G (Adds market and economist reaction, CBI retail data)
DUBAI, March 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.