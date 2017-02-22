BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
LONDON Feb 22 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** Airbus, Accor beat expectations
** European futures indicate higher open
** DAX, CAC 40, STOXX 50 futures up 0.2 to 0.3 percent
** FTSE futures open flat
** European shares hit 14-month high on Tuesday
(Reporting by Helen Reid)
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14