Summary:

**European stocks open lower

**STOXX 600 set to snap 4-day winning streak

**Banks biggest sectoral fallers, basic resources also weak

**RWE rises after says may cut Innogy stake as M&A report in focus

**Rexel gains after Morgan Stanley upgrade

**UK PM May wins right to launch EU divorce proceedings

**FTSE 100 outperforms, supported by sterling weakness

**Investors cautious ahead of Fed meeting, Dutch vote this week (Reporting by Helen Reid)