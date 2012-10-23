LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - The European Union (Aaa/AAA/AAA) has priced a EUR3bn 15-year bond at mid-swaps plus 36bp, confirmed banks managing the deal.

Lead banks BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis and UBS stated that orders were approaching EUR5bn when books closed earlier on Tuesday.

The debt-raising exercise rounds off the funding required for the EU/IMF aid package to Ireland and Portugal in 2012. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Julian Baker)