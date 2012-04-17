LONDON, April 17 (IFR) - The European Union has begun taking indications of interest for a new EUR1bn minimum benchmark bond issue via Barclays, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank and HSBC.

The lead managers are gauging investors thoughts at mid-swaps plus mid to high 80s for the 26-year transaction. The deal will be rated Triple A and is likely to price later on today. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)