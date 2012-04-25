LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - The European Union, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has mandated Credit Agricole, DZ Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale as joint-lead managers for a 10-year euro-denominated benchmark bond, one of the lead managers said on Wednesday.

Proceeds from the bond will be used in connection with the European Union and International Monetary Fund aid package for Portugal.

The bond follows the European Financial Stability Facility's EUR3bn seven-year bond, which priced on Tuesday at mid-swaps plus 77bp, as issuers take advantage of more stable market conditions that have emerged in the past two days.

The EU transaction will be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions. Market sources said earlier this week that the issuer was considering a 10-15 year bond and was targeting a EUR2-3bn sized transaction.

The EU sold a long-dated EUR1.8bn 26-year bond last week via Barclays, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank and HSBC as part of its plan to raise EUR4.5bn by the end of May. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Helene Durand)