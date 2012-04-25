BRIEF-Differ Group enters into loan agreement for US$10 mln
* Co as borrower and Jianda Value Investment Fund L.P., being Cinda Subscriber as lender entered into loan agreement for US$10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - The European Union, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, aims to raise at least EUR2bn from its planned 10-year bond deal, and is testing investor appetite for the transaction at mid-swaps plus 60bp area, one of the lead managers on the trade said.
Credit Agricole, DZ Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale are joint-lead managers. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Aimee Donnellan)
* Co as borrower and Jianda Value Investment Fund L.P., being Cinda Subscriber as lender entered into loan agreement for US$10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fy net profit 212.5 million baht versus net loss of 25.1 million baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2kmn3rY) Further company coverage:
* FY total revenue 2.01 billion baht versus 2.03 billion baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2kmokzl) Further company coverage: