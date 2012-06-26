INSIGHT-UniCredit writedowns ring alarm bells for Italian banks
* Bank cuts value of 700 mln euro Atlante investment - sources
LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - A new April 2028 euro benchmark issue for the European Union has attracted demand in excess of EUR3.2bn according to lead managers Barclays, Credit Suisse, DZ Bank, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale.
As a result, the issuer will be able to raise the EUR2.3bn target size it had set out to do. Guidance is unchanged at 68bp area over mid-swaps, the tight end of initial price thoughts of 70bp area over.
Books are due to close at 0915 GMT.
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
