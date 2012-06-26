LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - A new April 2028 euro benchmark issue for the European Union has attracted demand in excess of EUR3.2bn according to lead managers Barclays, Credit Suisse, DZ Bank, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale.

As a result, the issuer will be able to raise the EUR2.3bn target size it had set out to do. Guidance is unchanged at 68bp area over mid-swaps, the tight end of initial price thoughts of 70bp area over.

Books are due to close at 0915 GMT.

(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Natalie Harrison)