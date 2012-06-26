LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - The European Union priced a well oversubscribed EUR2.3bn long 15-year bond issue on Tuesday in line with price guidance.

The issuer drew around EUR3.5bn of orders from investors, bankers involved in the trade said. The transaction priced at 68bp over mid-swaps, which was in line with the 68bp area guidance and at the tight end of initial price thoughts.

Barclays, Credit Suisse, DZ Bank, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale led the issue. (Reporting by Helene Durand)