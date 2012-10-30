UPDATE 9-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
PARIS Oct 30 Airbus : * Says Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has signed a firm order for two additional A330-200 passenger aircraft to be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)