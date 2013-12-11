US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; jobs data points to economic strength
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates close with utilities down for week)
PARIS Dec 11 EADS : Investor Forum comments: * CFO says balance sheet allows investment in business whilst improving cash
returns to shareholders * Defence/space chief sees reduction of 5,290 full-time equivalent posts
between 2013 and 2017 * Defence/space chief says aims to sustain top-line revenues, targets 8 percent
ros in 2015 and 10 percent beyond * CEO says a350 development "progressing well" * CEO sees competitive pressure in helicopters, will need to renew eurocopter
portfolio beyond x4 * CEO says looking for sustainable profitability, including increases year by
year
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates close with utilities down for week)
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates to close)
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS