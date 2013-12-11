PARIS Dec 11 EADS : Investor Forum comments: * CFO says balance sheet allows investment in business whilst improving cash

returns to shareholders * Defence/space chief sees reduction of 5,290 full-time equivalent posts

between 2013 and 2017 * Defence/space chief says aims to sustain top-line revenues, targets 8 percent

ros in 2015 and 10 percent beyond * CEO says a350 development "progressing well" * CEO sees competitive pressure in helicopters, will need to renew eurocopter

portfolio beyond x4 * CEO says looking for sustainable profitability, including increases year by

year